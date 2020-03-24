Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$35.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.80.

Shares of PKI traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.36. 466,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,875. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

