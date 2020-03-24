Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

