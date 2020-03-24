Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,133.30 ($28.06).

Shares of LON RDSA traded up GBX 229.80 ($3.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,357.20 ($17.85). 22,252,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,636.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

