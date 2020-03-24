Royal Bank of Canada Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,070,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

