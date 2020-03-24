RPS Group (LON:RPS) PT Lowered to GBX 60

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

LON RPS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.53). 1,449,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.11. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.15 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

