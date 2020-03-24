RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680,691 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.