RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €30.00 by Nord/LB

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.88 ($51.02).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

