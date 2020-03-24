Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RUBY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

