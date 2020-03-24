Rupaya Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $226.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $7,998.38 and approximately $226.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,400.58 or 2.18251632 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000569 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000540 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021970 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

