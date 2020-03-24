RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$23.02.

