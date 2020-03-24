RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €31.00 ($36.05) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.72 ($35.72).

Shares of RWE stock traded up €1.43 ($1.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.43 ($26.08). 2,576,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.17. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

