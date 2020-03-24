S.A. Total Purchases 42,134 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 42,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total purchased 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 5,115,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,745. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50 and a beta of 1.75.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

