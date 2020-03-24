Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 450.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 757,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $11,300,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 491,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

