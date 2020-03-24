Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Cap of $384,767.82

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $384,767.82 and $9,599.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02741191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 179.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010405 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

