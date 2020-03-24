SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00016492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $906,948.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00343584 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000981 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,422,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,703 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

