SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $358,498.00 and $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

