Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) Insider Purchases A$16,000.00 in Stock

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) insider Darren Hotchkin acquired 100,000 shares of Saferoads stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($11,347.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.20. Saferoads Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Saferoads

Saferoads Holdings Limited researches, develops, designs, produces, and sells road safety products and solutions that protect motorists, road construction workers, and pedestrians in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers electronic traffic systems, such as variable message trailers and solar light trailers; and public lighting products, including gridded, LED street, solar, and car park lighting products, as well as energy absorbing light poles, slip-base light poles, and light fittings.

