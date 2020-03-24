salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.61. 2,913,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,707,466. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,088 shares of company stock worth $69,427,979 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.