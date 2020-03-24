SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0815

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $27,327.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Binance and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, AirSwap, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

