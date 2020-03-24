SaluS (SLS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,965.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00074005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $2,965.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032553 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000679 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.58 or 0.99782606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

