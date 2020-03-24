Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.51 ($13.38).

ENI stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.31 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 52 week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

