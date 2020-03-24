Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356,963 shares during the quarter. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 7.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.11% of Santander Consumer USA worth $326,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of SC stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 361,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,655. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

