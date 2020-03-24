Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.