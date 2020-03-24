Scala Tops One Day Volume of $102.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Scala has a total market cap of $171,172.57 and $102.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.02657119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00184907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.