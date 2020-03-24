Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1,035.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $54,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,736,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,893,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.