Scholar Rock (SRRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK):

3/24/2020 – Scholar Rock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/12/2020 – Scholar Rock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/11/2020 – Scholar Rock is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Scholar Rock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Scholar Rock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SRRK traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,469. The company has a market capitalization of $447.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Scholar Rock Holding Corp alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.