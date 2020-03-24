Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.34% of Scholastic worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Scholastic by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scholastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 87.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scholastic by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 33,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,773. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHL. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

