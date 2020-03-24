Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 77,710 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 669.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,225,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,104. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.