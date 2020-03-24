Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 9,450 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

