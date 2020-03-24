Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Steven Madden by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 1,025,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.