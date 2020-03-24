Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $22.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,953. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

