Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 65,100 Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Imax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Imax by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 99,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,717. The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Imax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

