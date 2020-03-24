Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 15,500 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of HIG traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,782. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

