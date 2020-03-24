Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of TELA Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of TELA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 75,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,525. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

