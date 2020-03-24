Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,853 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 339,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

