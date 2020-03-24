Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 514,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

