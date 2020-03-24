Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $16.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,686. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.60 and a 200 day moving average of $410.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.