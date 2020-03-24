Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 42,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. 12,377,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590,955. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

