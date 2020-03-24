Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,877 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.