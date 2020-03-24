Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 939,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

