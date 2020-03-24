Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 386.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,437,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.40.

WDAY stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 373,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

