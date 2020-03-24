Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 279.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CommVault Systems worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 91,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -100.02, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.