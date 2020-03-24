Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322,977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Astronics worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Astronics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,337. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

