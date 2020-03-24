Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,071,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 7,299,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,920. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

