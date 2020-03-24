Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,499,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

