Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of BeyondAirInc . as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,830.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 27,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.88.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 176.57%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.