Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 297,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 86,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,619. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

