Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

ATR traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. 531,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,202. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

