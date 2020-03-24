Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

BLUE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 986,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

