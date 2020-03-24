Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $9,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

IMVT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 3,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

